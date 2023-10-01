RUTEX 23.1 - Wet n' Wild

U.S. Marines with Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon sniper team, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, set in a sniper position during a training raid at Wet n’ Wild Water Park, part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1 in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 by LCpl Clayton Baker