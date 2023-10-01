Alaska Army Guard Staff Sgt. Brad McKenzie, left, a crew chief and hoist operator, assists Spc. Matthew Tucker, right, a flight medic, both assigned to Golf Company, Detachment 2, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, as he is hoisted into an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter with a notional casualty on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023. Army Guard air crews conducted aerial insertion, medical evacuation and hoist training with Special Tactics Airmen, assigned to 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1. The Alaska Army National Guard’s General Support Aviation Battalion routinely trains with all branches of the military as well as civilian agencies to increase its operational interoperability and to be ready for a wide range of federal and state missions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 20:30 Photo ID: 7586083 VIRIN: 230110-Z-CA180-1023 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.17 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army Guard aviators train with Special Tactics Airmen [Image 24 of 24], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.