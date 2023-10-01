Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army Guard aviators train with Special Tactics Airmen [Image 23 of 24]

    Alaska Army Guard aviators train with Special Tactics Airmen

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army Guard Staff Sgt. Brad McKenzie, left, a crew chief and hoist operator, assists Spc. Matthew Tucker, right, a flight medic, both assigned to Golf Company, Detachment 2, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, as he is hoisted into an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter with a notional casualty on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023. Army Guard air crews conducted aerial insertion, medical evacuation and hoist training with Special Tactics Airmen, assigned to 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1. The Alaska Army National Guard’s General Support Aviation Battalion routinely trains with all branches of the military as well as civilian agencies to increase its operational interoperability and to be ready for a wide range of federal and state missions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 20:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army Guard aviators train with Special Tactics Airmen [Image 24 of 24], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDEVAC
    Black Hawk
    hoist
    Alaska Army National Guard
    2-211th

