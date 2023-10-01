Alaska Army Guard aviators train with Special Tactics Airmen

Alaska Army Guardsmen with Detachment 2, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, assist Special Tactics Airmen, assigned to 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, with medical evacuation and hoist training at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2023. The Alaska Army National Guard’s General Support Aviation Battalion routinely trains with all branches of the military as well as civilian agencies to increase its operational interoperability and to be ready for a wide range of federal and state missions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

