    13th CISM Women's Soccer Championship [Image 3 of 4]

    13th CISM Women's Soccer Championship

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Team Fairchild cheerleaders perform during a pep rally for the 13th CISM Women's Soccer Championship at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 8, 2022. This years tournament was held by Fairchild Air Force Base and had 10 countries who participated. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 19:10
    Photo ID: 7586012
    VIRIN: 220708-F-TG928-1094
    Resolution: 6833x4560
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    This work, 13th CISM Women's Soccer Championship [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soccer
    Championship
    Fairchild
    CISM

