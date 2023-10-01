Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th DIVARTY HHB Radar Platoon Executes Sling-Load Operations with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 3 of 4]

    25th DIVARTY HHB Radar Platoon Executes Sling-Load Operations with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. David Block 

    25th Infantry Division   

    25th DIVARTY HHB Radar Platoon, led by 1st Lt. Brendan D. Hayes executes Sling-Load Operations with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 18:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th DIVARTY HHB Radar Platoon Executes Sling-Load Operations with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT David Block, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

