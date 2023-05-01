Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A rainy day at Nellis [Image 6 of 7]

    A rainy day at Nellis

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" sit on the flight line during a thunderstorm at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 5, 2023. The Thunderbirds were formed in 1953 have been based out of Nellis since 1955. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota B. Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 18:34
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    This work, A rainy day at Nellis [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Las Vegas
    Fighting Falcon
    Nellis
    Air Force

