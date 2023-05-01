A rainy day at Nellis

F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" sit in front of a rainbow at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 5, 2023. The Thunderbirds were formed in 1953 have been based out of Nellis since 1955. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota B. Carter)

