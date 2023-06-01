356th AMU dedicated crew chief ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Langan, the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, inducts Staff Sgt. Matthew Frady, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, during a ceremony on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2023. The dedicated crew chief induction ceremony recognizes the aircraft assignment for new dedicated crew chiefs and their pilot counterparts.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

