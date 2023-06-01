Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    356th AMU dedicated crew chief ceremony [Image 19 of 27]

    356th AMU dedicated crew chief ceremony

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mahlon Kruse, a 356th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, poses for a photo with Staff Sgt. Grant Eaves, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, during a ceremony on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2023. The dedicated crew chief induction ceremony recognizes the aircraft assignment for new dedicated crew chiefs and their pilot counterparts.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 18:32
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    This work, 356th AMU dedicated crew chief ceremony [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Dedicated crew chief
    356th Fighter Squadron
    356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

