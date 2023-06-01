356th AMU dedicated crew chief ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Cy Eckhardt, a 356th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, poses for a photo with Tech. Sgt. Cody Berry, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, during a ceremony on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2023. The dedicated crew chief induction ceremony recognizes the aircraft assignment for new dedicated crew chiefs and their pilot counterparts.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

