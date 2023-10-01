6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise

Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team conduct weapons training during a low-light firearms exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2023. EST Airmen are highly trained and equipped to mitigate special threats which can involve barricaded suspects, hostages and active shooters. Defenders at MacDill are responsible for responding to situations involving U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Forces Command, the 6th Air Refueling Wing and other tenant units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

