Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team participate in a low-light firearms exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2023. EST Airmen are highly trained and equipped to mitigate special threats which can involve barricaded suspects, hostages and active shooters. Low-light exercises prepare EST Airmen to respond to situations in challenging environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 16:37 Photo ID: 7585859 VIRIN: 230110-F-TE518-1010 Resolution: 7102x4737 Size: 12.99 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.