    6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise [Image 11 of 14]

    6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Montell Scott, 6th Security Forces Squadron defender, looks toward the firing range during an emergency services team low-light exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2023. EST Airmen are highly trained and equipped to mitigate special threats which can involve barricaded suspects, hostages and active shooters. Low-light exercises prepare EST Airmen to respond to situations in challenging environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    This work, 6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

