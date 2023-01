U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Hinkley, 6th Security Forces Squadron defender, points his weapon towards a vehicle during an emergency services team assault exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2023. EST Airmen are highly trained and equipped to mitigate special threats which can involve barricaded suspects, hostages and active shooters. Defenders at MacDill are responsible for responding to situations involving U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Forces Command, the 6th Air Refueling Wing and other tenant units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 16:37 Photo ID: 7585851 VIRIN: 230110-F-TE518-1002 Resolution: 6942x4630 Size: 9.48 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.