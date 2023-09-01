Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 10, 2023) – Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks with Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kieran Orians, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a ship visit, Jan. 10, 2023. During his visit, Dwyer presented coins to hard-charging Sailors and spoke to the crew about his expectations for future operations for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

