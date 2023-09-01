Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall [Image 1 of 8]

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 10, 2023) – Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, salutes the side-boys as he embarks the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) for a ship visit, Jan. 10, 2023. During his visit, Dwyer presented coins to hard-charging Sailors and spoke to the crew about his expectations for future operations for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 7585781
    VIRIN: 230109-N-GN619-1009
    Resolution: 5316x3797
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits USS Carter Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    LSD 50
    BATARG
    USS Carter Hall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT