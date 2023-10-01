Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, load a UH-60 Blackhawk onto a C-17 Globemaster during a Joint Air Load Training at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, January 10, 2023. Soldiers worked with Airmen from the 15th and 16th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, to load two UH-60 Blackhawks onto the C-17 Globemaster as a way to familiarize crews with each other’s equipment and strengthen relationships between the two branches. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 12:51
|Photo ID:
|7585542
|VIRIN:
|230110-A-HE018-1091
|Resolution:
|4925x3283
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Conduct Joint Air Load Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
