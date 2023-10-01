3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Conduct Joint Air Load Training

A 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division Soldier guides a UH-60 Blackhawk onto a C-17 Globemaster during a Joint Air Load Training at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, January 10, 2023. Soldiers worked with Airmen from the 15th and 16th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, learning how to load and unload two UH-60 Blackhawks onto the C-17 Globemaster. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)
