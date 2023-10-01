Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Conduct Joint Air Load Training [Image 1 of 5]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Conduct Joint Air Load Training

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division Soldier guides a UH-60 Blackhawk onto a C-17 Globemaster during a Joint Air Load Training at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, January 10, 2023. Soldiers worked with Airmen from the 15th and 16th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, learning how to load and unload two UH-60 Blackhawks onto the C-17 Globemaster. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Conduct Joint Air Load Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Air Force
    3rd CAB
    Joint Air Load

