Senior Airman Aaron LeClair, 28th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, cuts pieces of wood Nov. 30, 2022, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. LeClair is very proud of his Native American background and enjoys sharing his culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexi Bosarge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:20 Photo ID: 7585497 VIRIN: 221130-F-AD239-0034 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 980.11 KB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I am an Native American Airman [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.