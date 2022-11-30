Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am a Native American Airman [Image 1 of 2]

    I am a Native American Airman

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Aaron LeClair, 28th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, poses for a photo Nov. 30, 2022, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. November is recognized as Native American Heritage Month; a time to celebrate and learn about the different Native cultures across the United States.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexi Bosarge)

    This work, I am a Native American Airman [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

