Senior Airman Aaron LeClair, 28th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, poses for a photo Nov. 30, 2022, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. November is recognized as Native American Heritage Month; a time to celebrate and learn about the different Native cultures across the United States.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexi Bosarge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 12:20 Photo ID: 7585496 VIRIN: 221130-F-AD239-0001 Resolution: 3616x5435 Size: 934.7 KB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I am a Native American Airman [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.