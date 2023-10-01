NAVSUP Pax Fuels Sailor Provides Life Saving Assistance in Lexington Park

NAS PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Jan. 10, 2023) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Charles Osei Yeboah stands outside the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center) Pax River Fuels Division operations building at NAS Patuxent River Jan. 10, 2023. Yeboah is credited with helping to save a life Jan. 3 when he noticed a man lose consciousness in the St. Mary’s County Library - Lexington Park Branch.

