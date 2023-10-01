Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Pax Fuels Sailor Provides Life Saving Assistance in Lexington Park

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    NAS PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Jan. 10, 2023) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Charles Osei Yeboah stands outside the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center) Pax River Fuels Division operations building at NAS Patuxent River Jan. 10, 2023. Yeboah is credited with helping to save a life Jan. 3 when he noticed a man lose consciousness in the St. Mary’s County Library - Lexington Park Branch.

    This work, NAVSUP Pax Fuels Sailor Provides Life Saving Assistance in Lexington Park, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuels
    NAVSUP
    Life saving
    Navy
    NAS Patuxent River

