    Team Little Rock Airmen Remove Storm Damaged Materials From Building

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Little Rock Airmen drag a damaged carpet to a dumpster at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 6, 2023. Following severe weather, Airmen from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, quickly worked to remove damaged materials from impacted buildings helping to ensure the mission continued.

