Team Little Rock Airmen drag a damaged carpet to a dumpster at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 6, 2023. Following severe weather, Airmen from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, quickly worked to remove damaged materials from impacted buildings helping to ensure the mission continued.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 09:22
|Photo ID:
|7585247
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-BK002-1035
|Resolution:
|5489x3659
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Little Rock Airmen Remove Storm Damaged Materials From Building, by Amn Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS
