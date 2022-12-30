Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paintball Fun! [Image 4 of 6]

    Paintball Fun!

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2022

    Photo by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Ordnance and Quartermaster Soldiers who chose not to go on Holiday Block Leave met on the field of battle for a competitive paintball match at Fort Lee!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 09:25
    Photo ID: 7585240
    VIRIN: 221230-O-SV016-831
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paintball Fun! [Image 6 of 6], by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paintball Fun!
    Paintball Fun!
    Paintball Fun!
    Paintball Fun!
    Paintball Fun!
    Paintball Fun!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paintball
    Quartermaster
    Ordnance
    Fort Lee
    HBL2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT