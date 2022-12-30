Ordnance and Quartermaster Soldiers who chose not to go on Holiday Block Leave met on the field of battle for a competitive paintball match at Fort Lee!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 09:25 Photo ID: 7585237 VIRIN: 221230-O-SV016-592 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 5.39 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paintball Fun! [Image 6 of 6], by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.