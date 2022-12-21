The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Office and Culture Change Team (CCT) recently combined into one group under the existing DE&I umbrella to build on the team’s strengths and maximize the success of efforts put forth to building a better culture across the workforce and shaping organizational culture as a whole.

