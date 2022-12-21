Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s DE&I Office and Culture Change Team Merge Towards Success [Image 1 of 3]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s DE&amp;I Office and Culture Change Team Merge Towards Success

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Members of the newly merged group consisting of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Office and Culture Change Team are all hands in its efforts to building a better culture across the workforce and shaping organizational culture as a whole.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 07:39
    VIRIN: 221221-N-YO710-007
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    TAGS

    Culture
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Diversity Equity and Inclusion

