    100th LRS performs routine vehicle maintenance [Image 7 of 7]

    100th LRS performs routine vehicle maintenance

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Payne, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of material handling equipment, repairs an electrical malfunction in a government vehicle at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2023. Vehicle maintenance’s main objective is to service vehicles which are driven regularly on the flightline, so aircrews and maintainers can accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 07:13
    Photo ID: 7585183
    VIRIN: 230110-F-NR913-0007
    Resolution: 5174x3442
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th LRS performs routine vehicle maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

