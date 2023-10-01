Airmen from the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management section troubleshoot an engine startup on a government vehicle at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2023. Flightline vehicle maintenance Airmen repair and service a wide range of vehicles, to include: global aircraft deicer trucks, Caterpillar 50K forklifts, Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader/transporters and Grove pushback tow tractor MB-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 07:13
|Photo ID:
|7585181
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-NR913-0004
|Resolution:
|5720x3806
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th LRS performs routine vehicle maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT