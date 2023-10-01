Airmen from the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management section troubleshoot an engine startup on a government vehicle at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2023. Flightline vehicle maintenance Airmen repair and service a wide range of vehicles, to include: global aircraft deicer trucks, Caterpillar 50K forklifts, Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader/transporters and Grove pushback tow tractor MB-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 07:13 Photo ID: 7585181 VIRIN: 230110-F-NR913-0004 Resolution: 5720x3806 Size: 1.54 MB Location: GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th LRS performs routine vehicle maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.