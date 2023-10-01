100th LRS performs routine vehicle maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony O’Niel, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron heavy equipment vehicle maintenance journeyman, operates a function panel for an aircraft deicing truck at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 19, 2023. The panel aids in troubleshooting the vehicle's functions and allows it to be powered on or off. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

