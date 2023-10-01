U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Sneed, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, troubleshoots an engine startup issue on a government vehicle at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2023. Maintaining the vehicle fleet by replacing broken parts ensures operator safety and execution of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 07:13 Photo ID: 7585179 VIRIN: 230110-F-NR913-0003 Resolution: 5774x3842 Size: 1.53 MB Location: GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th LRS performs routine vehicle maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.