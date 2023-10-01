A cargo forklift undergoes electrical repair at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2023. The forklift can lift up to 10,000 pounds which is essential to aircraft missions and personnel movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 07:13 Photo ID: 7585178 VIRIN: 230110-F-NR913-0002 Resolution: 5531x3680 Size: 1.15 MB Location: GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th LRS performs routine vehicle maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.