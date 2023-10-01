U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gianna Anotnini, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron lead controller, wins Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 10, 2023. Antonini contributes to base security by monitoring who enters and exits secure locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

