    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts RHIB Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts RHIB Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230109-N-UL352-1035 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 9, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Luke Swire, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), handles a line during small boat operations in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 8. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 03:36
    VIRIN: 230109-N-UL352-1035
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    DDG
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119)

