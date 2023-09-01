USS Delbert D. Black Conducts RHIB Operations

230109-N-UL352-1034 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 9, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Dedrick Legan, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), gives instructions during small boat operations in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 9. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
