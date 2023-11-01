3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Loren Jernigan, an engineer equipment operator with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, places a scale beneath a quadcon during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 11, 2023. 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) personnel conducted the ACM exercise to prepare to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

