    3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill [Image 7 of 13]

    3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion use a tractor, rubber-tired, articulated steering, multipurpose vehicle to weigh quadcons during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 11, 2023. 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) personnel conducted the ACM exercise to prepare to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

