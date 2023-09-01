MKI ARG Religious Leaders Meet for Key Leader Engagement for CARAT/MAREX Singapore

Navy chaplains from the Makin Island Amphibious Readiness Group, Commander Task Force 76/3, Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and local religious ministry leaders pose for a group photo during a key leader engagement meeting at the National Council of Churches in Singapore, Jan. 9, 2023 as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Singapore 2022. CARAT/MAREX Singapore is a bilateral exercise between Singapore and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime cooperation. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

