    Ohio Army National Guard conducts annual leaders conference [Image 16 of 16]

    Ohio Army National Guard conducts annual leaders conference

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew S. Woodruff, right, incoming assistant adjutant general for Army, delivers remarks during the Ohio Army National Guard Army Leaders Conference at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2022. The annual conference brings together leaders at the company, battalion, brigade and general staff echelons in order to provide senior leader guidance and updates to the force. (U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 22:49
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    This work, Ohio Army National Guard conducts annual leaders conference [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Joshua Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

