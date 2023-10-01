Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Mission Prep

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Miller 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) palletize their equipment prior to missions across Southeast Asia at the DPAA log yard on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2023. A DPAA recovery team often has to be packed and prepared to work and live in austere environments all across the globe. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Miller)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 20:46
    Photo ID: 7584738
    VIRIN: 230110-A-FI370-1034
    Resolution: 5266x3578
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Mission Prep, by SSG John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    training
    recovery operations
    DPAA
    Mission Preperation

