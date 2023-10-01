DPAA Mission Prep

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) palletize their equipment prior to missions across Southeast Asia at the DPAA log yard on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2023. A DPAA recovery team often has to be packed and prepared to work and live in austere environments all across the globe. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Miller)

