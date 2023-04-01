Poor offshore weather prompts responders to assist boaters off Agat, Guam

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew escorts the crew of the 22-foot vessel Machalek about 15 miles off Agat, Guam, on Jan. 4, 2023. Response action came after U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center watchstanders received notification from Guam Fire Department the recreational vessel was reportedly distressed as they were returning from a fishing trip at Galvez Banks. Due to weather, they were taking on water; strong winds brought 8 to 10-foot waves. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Barnett)
