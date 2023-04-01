Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Poor offshore weather prompts responders to assist boaters off Agat, Guam

    GUAM

    01.04.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew escorts the crew of the 22-foot vessel Machalek about 15 miles off Agat, Guam, on Jan. 4, 2023. Response action came after U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center watchstanders received notification from Guam Fire Department the recreational vessel was reportedly distressed as they were returning from a fishing trip at Galvez Banks. Due to weather, they were taking on water; strong winds brought 8 to 10-foot waves. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Barnett)

    SAR
    Guam
    partners
    boating safety

