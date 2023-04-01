Linebacker of the Week: Ismael Tabual

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ismael Tabual, an NCO in charge of financial operations assigned to the 36th Comptroller Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Paul Birch, the 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 4, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

