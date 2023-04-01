Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: Ismael Tabual [Image 1 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Ismael Tabual

    GUAM

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ismael Tabual, an Nco in charge of financial operations assigned to the 36th Comptroller Squadron, reviews military pay entitlements at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 4, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jasmine M.
    Barnes)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 18:18
    Photo ID: 7584690
    VIRIN: 230104-F-CX880-1014
    Resolution: 5380x3587
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Ismael Tabual [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Linebacker of the Week

