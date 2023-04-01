U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ismael Tabual, an Nco in charge of financial operations assigned to the 36th Comptroller Squadron, reviews military pay entitlements at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 4, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jasmine M.

Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 18:18 Photo ID: 7584690 VIRIN: 230104-F-CX880-1014 Resolution: 5380x3587 Size: 3.1 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Ismael Tabual [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.