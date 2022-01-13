Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swim routine turns into lifesaving mission for DLIELC student

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Christa Dandrea 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Korean student, Lieutenant Ha, who recently graduated from the Defense Language Institute English Language Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, tested his skills during an everyday workout routine at the Skylark Aquatic Center in December. Lieutenant Ha, a member of the Korean Navy Search & Rescue team, saved a swimmer who had stopped breathing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 17:50
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    This work, Swim routine turns into lifesaving mission for DLIELC student, by Christa Dandrea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    English Language Training
    DLIELC

