Korean student, Lieutenant Ha, who recently graduated from the Defense Language Institute English Language Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, tested his skills during an everyday workout routine at the Skylark Aquatic Center in December. Lieutenant Ha, a member of the Korean Navy Search & Rescue team, saved a swimmer who had stopped breathing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)
01.13.2022
01.10.2023
7584689
221213-F-F3570-0100
1447x2519
839.78 KB
SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
1
0
Swim routine turns into lifesaving mission for DLIELC student
