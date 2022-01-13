Korean student, Lieutenant Ha, who recently graduated from the Defense Language Institute English Language Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, tested his skills during an everyday workout routine at the Skylark Aquatic Center in December. Lieutenant Ha, a member of the Korean Navy Search & Rescue team, saved a swimmer who had stopped breathing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 17:50 Photo ID: 7584689 VIRIN: 221213-F-F3570-0100 Resolution: 1447x2519 Size: 839.78 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swim routine turns into lifesaving mission for DLIELC student, by Christa Dandrea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.