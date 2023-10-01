Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission, Texas native promoted to Sergeant [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 10, 2023) – U.S. Army Spc. Samantha Salas, of Mission, Texas, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was promoted to the rank of sergeant by Executive Officer Capt. Ewell Hollis at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. A 2014 graduate of Mission High School, Salas joined the Army in 2018. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission, Texas native promoted to Sergeant [Image 2 of 2], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

