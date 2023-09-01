Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pax River’s Banzon named U.S. Navy Command Career Counselor of the Year

    Pax River’s Banzon named U.S. Navy Command Career Counselor of the Year

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Jann Vhernal F. Banzon has been named the U.S. Navy’s Command Career Counselor (CCC) of the Year for fiscal year 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 7584578
    VIRIN: 230109-N-JP566-001
    Resolution: 3211x4496
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pax River’s Banzon named U.S. Navy Command Career Counselor of the Year, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pax River&rsquo;s Banzon named U.S. Navy Command Career Counselor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patuxent River
    Career Counselor
    CCC
    Pax

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT