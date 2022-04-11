Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE Bearing Shop Supports the Fleet One Bearing at a Time [Image 4 of 4]

    FRCE Bearing Shop Supports the Fleet One Bearing at a Time

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2022

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Bearings are sealed in air-tight bags inside the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Bearing Shop. Once bearings pass the various inspections and are certified by the artisans, they are lubricated, preserved and packaged. Once packaged, the bearings are utilized by other shops performing maintenance, overhaul and repair work within the depot. Some are sent out directly to the Fleet. The shop works with nearly 5,000 different part numbers ranging from bearings used on CH-53 helicopters to those used in military hovercraft variants. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 12:47
    Photo ID: 7584162
    VIRIN: 221104-N-DG753-037
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 16.94 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    This work, FRCE Bearing Shop Supports the Fleet One Bearing at a Time [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

