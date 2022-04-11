FRCE Bearing Shop Supports the Fleet One Bearing at a Time

Bearings are sealed in air-tight bags inside the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Bearing Shop. Once bearings pass the various inspections and are certified by the artisans, they are lubricated, preserved and packaged. Once packaged, the bearings are utilized by other shops performing maintenance, overhaul and repair work within the depot. Some are sent out directly to the Fleet. The shop works with nearly 5,000 different part numbers ranging from bearings used on CH-53 helicopters to those used in military hovercraft variants. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)

