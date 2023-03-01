Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Daily Operations [Image 9 of 14]

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Daily Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230103-N-IJ902-1215 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 3, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Austin Galler, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), fires a Mark 38 25-millimeter gun during a live-fire exercise, Jan. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Skyles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 12:56
    Photo ID: 7584155
    VIRIN: 230103-N-IJ902-1215
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Daily Operations [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

