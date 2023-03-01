USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Daily Operations

230103-N-IJ902-1215 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 3, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Austin Galler, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), fires a Mark 38 25-millimeter gun during a live-fire exercise, Jan. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Skyles)

