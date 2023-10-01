Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Image 2 of 2]

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Americans celebrated the first official Martin Luther King Day, which is the only federal holiday commemorating an African-American, on Jan. 20, 1986. In 1994, Congress designated the holiday as a National Day of Service and made the third Monday in January every year the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service — a “Day On, Not a Day Off.” (U.S. Army Graphic Illustration)

