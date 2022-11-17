Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division chemist Jasmine Richardson (left) and chemical engineer Amanda Peters (right) discuss effective and inclusive interdisciplinary teams during the Many Voices Capstone Project briefing at NSWCPD on Nov. 17, 2022. Many Voices is a program designed to emphasize the importance of diversity through inclusivity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sgt. Jermaine Sullivan/Released)
NSWCPD's Many Voices Initiative Second Cohort Presents Capstone Projects to Command Leadership
