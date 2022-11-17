Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCPD’s Many Voices Initiative Second Cohort Presents Capstone Projects to Command Leadership

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Photo by Jermaine Sullivan 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division chemist Jasmine Richardson (left) and chemical engineer Amanda Peters (right) discuss effective and inclusive interdisciplinary teams during the Many Voices Capstone Project briefing at NSWCPD on Nov. 17, 2022. Many Voices is a program designed to emphasize the importance of diversity through inclusivity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sgt. Jermaine Sullivan/Released)

