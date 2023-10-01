III Armored Corps DCG visits 1ID Soldiers in Boleslawiec

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, the deputy commanding general of maneuver for the III Armored Corps shares a meal with Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division during a tour of the forward operating site at Boleslawiec, Poland, Jan. 10, 2023. The 1 ID is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

