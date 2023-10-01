U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, the deputy commanding general of maneuver for the III Armored Corps shares a meal with Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division during a tour of the forward operating site at Boleslawiec, Poland, Jan. 10, 2023. The 1 ID is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 09:52
|Photo ID:
|7583849
|VIRIN:
|230110-A-FL671-1003
|Resolution:
|4644x2757
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored Corps DCG visits 1ID Soldiers in Boleslawiec [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
